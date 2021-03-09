This drug is the second medical treatment which is available for youngsters with SMA. Earlier in 2019, Spinraza became available on the NHS to eligible patients.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: There's no doubt that COVID-19 shook the world. But if you think only diseases have the power to shock you then wait till you hear about this medicine which is termed as the most expensive drug in the world. Yes, costing as much as Rs 18 crore per dosage, this medicine helps in treating a rare genetic disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). This drug is the second medical treatment which is available for youngsters with SMA. Earlier in 2019, Spinraza became available on the NHS to eligible patients.

About the medicine

The medicine has recently been approved by United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS). Manufactured by Novartis Gene Therapies, the one-off gene therapy Zolgensma costs £1.79 million. As per the official statement of NHS England's chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, "This deal is a life-changer for youngsters with this cruel disease and for their families." He further added, "Spinal Muscular Atrophy is the leading genetic cause of death among babies and young children, which is why NHS England has moved mountains to make this treatment available, while successfully negotiating hard behind the scenes to ensure a price that is fair to taxpayers."

About Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a dangerous health condition that causes paralysis and other issues like weakness of muscles and loss of movement. The recently launched medicine will be used for infants and kids who are suffering from SMA. Babies who are born with type 1 SMA have a life expectancy of just a couple of years.

Treatment with the medicine

According to NSH, the treatment involves a single intravenous infusion that replaces the missing gene SMN1. It leads to restore the gene as the ingredient onasemnogene abeparvovec enters the nerves. The gene then produces essential proteins for nerve function and controlls muscle movement.

