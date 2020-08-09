74-year old Rajapaksa took oath before his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at Rajamaha Viharaya in Kelaniya. This will be fourth time he will be serving as the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn-in as the country’s Prime Minister on Sunday for the fourth time after his party Sri Lanka People’s Front secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections.

Taking to Twitter after the oath-taking ceremony, Rajapaksa said that he is humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the nation again and will ensure that his nation embarks on a progressive journey during the tenure.

“I am humbled by the opportunity given to me to serve my people again. The trust #SriLankans afford me, inspires me to continue serving my nation. President @GotabayaR, the new @PodujanaParty govt. & I will ensure that #lka embarks on a progressive journey during our tenure,” Rajapaksa tweeted.

Rajapaksa brothers' Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party secured a landslide victory in the country's parliamentary elections by winning 145 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had come second with 47 electoral seats.

During a telephonic conversation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Rajapaksa on his electoral win. The two leaders had agreed to remain in close touch and resolved to take bilateral relations to newer heights in the coming days. PM Modi had commended the government and electoral institutions of Sri Lanka for effectively organising the elections despite the coronavirus pandemic constraints.

Rajapaksa was elected as the Member of Parliament at the age of 24 in 1970. In the 50 years since then, he has served as the President of the island nation twice and the Prime Minister thrice.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja