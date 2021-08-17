As per the video that has gone viral, the accused could be seen chanting slogans, breaking the arm of the statue and dismantling Singh's bust from the horse and throwing it on ground before being pulled by another man.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A nine-feet tall cold bronze statue which was unveiled in 2019, was vandalized on Tuesday at the Lahore Fort in Pakistan’s Lahore province. The act was allegedly committed by a person who identified himself as an ‘activist’ of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organisation.

As per the video that has gone viral, the accused could be seen chanting slogans, breaking the arm of the statue and dismantling Singh's bust from the horse and throwing it on ground before being pulled by another man.

“Vandalism in Lahore of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, the great unifier of India, has to be strongly condemned. This act which attempts to erase the shared history of the subcontinent shows how extremist ideologies feel emboldened in our volatile neighbourhood,” Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

The TLP activist has been arrested by the Punjab police, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Attack highlights lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistan: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs said that such attacks on the cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan highlight the growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistani community.

“Incidents of violence against minority communities, including attacks on their places of worship, their cultural heritage, and their private property, are increasing at an alarming rate. It was only 12 days ago that a mob attacked a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan,” the MEA said.

It added: “The Pakistani state has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks. We call upon Pakistan Govt to ensure the safety, security & well-being of its minority communities.”

The nine-feet tall statue, made of cold bronze, shows the Sikh emperor sitting on a horse with a sword in hand in complete Sikh attire.

This is not the first time that the statue has been targeted. The arm of the statue was broken in Lahore last year. It was also damaged in August 2019 by two young men, according to Geo News.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the founder of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.

