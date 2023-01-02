Lula Da Silva Sworn In As Brazil’s President, Slams Bolsonaro’s Anti-Democratic Threats

After the swearing-in, Lula drove in an open-top Rolls-Royce to the Planalto palace, where he walked up its ramp with his wife and a diverse group that included Chief Raoni Metuktire of the Kayapó tribe, a young Black boy and a disabled man. Lula was then handed the presidential sash which is a hugely symbolic act in Brazil that Bolsonaro had repeatedly said he would never do - by Aline Sousa, a Black garbage collector.

Tens of thousands who had gathered to celebrate on Brasilia's esplanade cheered as Lula wiped away tears. In a subsequent speech, he pledged to unite the polarized country and govern for all Brazilians. "There are not two Brazils," Lula said. "We are one country, one great nation."

Lula said he would be fiscally prudent, but made clear his main focus would be on ending hunger and narrowing rampant inequality. He also said he aims to improve the rights of women, and attack racism and Brazil's legacy of slavery.

"This will be the hallmark of our government," he said. Allies said Lula's new-found social conscience was the result of his 580 days in prison, Reuters reported on Sunday.

TIGHT SECURITY

Lula's inauguration took place amid heightened security. Some of Bolsonaro's supporters have claimed the election was stolen and called for a military coup to stop Lula returning to office in a climate of vandalism and violence.

On Christmas Eve, a Bolsonaro supporter was arrested for making a bomb that was discovered on a truck laden with aviation fuel at the entrance to Brasilia airport, and confessed he was seeking to provoke a military intervention.

Bolsonaro has seen his support among many former allies evaporate due to the anti-democratic protests.

On Saturday night, then-acting President Hamilton Mourao, who was Bolsonaro's vice president, criticized his former boss for allowing anti-democratic sentiment to thrive post-election.

"Leaders who were supposed to reassure and unite the nation ... allowed silence or inopportune and deleterious protagonism to create an atmosphere of chaos and social disintegration," Mourao said.

Lula's election victory marked a stunning political comeback, giving him an unprecedented third term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year-and-a-half behind bars.

In his previous two terms as president from 2003-2010, the former union leader lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty during a commodity boom that buoyed the economy.

Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil's stagnant economy while also uniting a divided country.

"A lot is expected of Lula," said Creomar de Souza, director of Dharma Political Risk consultancy in Brasilia. "He'll have the difficult mission to restore normality and predictability in Brazil, and above all to rapidly deliver results that improve the quality of life for its inhabitants.”