Lula Da Silva Set To Become Brazil’s Next President After Narrowly Defeating Bolsonaro

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated President Jair Bolsonaro with a very small margin in a runoff election on Sunday. Lula’s victory mark the end of Brazil’s most ruled right-wing government and comeback of former leftist president in the country.

The 77-year-old Lula won with 50.9 per cent of votes versus 49.1 per cent for Bolsonaro as the result was announced by Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court. Bolsonaro gave a very close fight to the rival and it appeared to be country's closest election in over three decades.

This time just over 2 million votes separated the two candidates with 99.5 per cent of the vote counted. The earlier closest race, in 2014, was decided by a margin of 3.46 million votes.

After the announcement of results, Bolsonaro did not say anything and maintained complete silence while his close allies publicly acknowledged his defeat in the elections. There were expectations that Bolsonaro will challenge the close election results with allegations of fraud as he did in the previous elections.

The victory of Lula is seen as the reversal of leftists in power as he was earlier sidelined from fighting the 2018 elections over a corruption scandal that brought Bolsonaro, a right wing politician and defender of conservative social values, to power.

Lula Da Silva is set to take over office on January 1, 2023. He last served as president from 2003-2010. After winning the elections, he delievered a speech in hotel downtown, Sao Paulo where he extended his thanks to people of Brazil who voted him to power. "Today the only winner is the Brazilian people," he said.

“This isn't a victory of mine or the Workers' Party, nor the parties that supported me in campaign. It's the victory of a democratic movement that formed above political parties, personal interests and ideologies so that democracy came out victorious."

Lula has promised to combat destruction of the Amazon rainforest, now at a 15-year high, and he wants to make Brazil a leader in climate high talks. He also promise to bring back state-driven economic growth and social policies that lifted so many people out of poverty when he was previously president from 2003 to 2010.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Da Silva on Twitter after his victory and said, “Congratulations to Lula Da Silva on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. In look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues.”