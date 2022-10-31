Lula Da Silva: All You Need To Know About Brazil’s Newly Elected President

This was the sixth presidential campaign of Lula after he lost three presidential elections (Image: Reuters)

Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva is set to become the President of Brazil after defeating Jair Bolsonaro in a closely fought election. His arrival as president is seen as comeback of the leftist government in Brazil after a long decade of the right-wing conservative government.

Lula Da Silva was born on October 27, 1945, and he is a trade unionist, as well as, one of the renowned politician of Brazil. He served as the 35th president of the country from 2003 to 2010. He is the first person to be democratically elected as president of Brazil for three times, and the second to be elected to non-consecutive presidential terms.

He won the Brazilian general elections in 2002, and was re-elected in 2006. Da Silva was sidelined from the presidential elections in 2018, over a corruption scandal that brought Bolsonaro, a right-wing politician and defender of conservative social values, to power.

In May 2021, Lula stated that he would run for a third time in the 2022 Brazil General Elections against the incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro and won in a narrowly fought election. He will be incorporated as the 39th president of the country on January 1, 2023.

In the runoff vote, more than 99 per cent of the votes were tallied where Da Silva has earned 50.9 per cent votes against the incumbent Bolsonaro who got 49.1 percent votes. His victory is seen as the reversal of leftists in power after long decade rule of the right-wing government.

According to reports, Lula Da Silva was born in a extremely poor family. At the tender age of 14, he worked as a shoeshine boy and peanut vendor before becoming a metal woker.

In 1960s while doing his job he lost a finger in a workplace accident. He rose quickly to become head of his trade union, and led major strikes in the 1970s that challenged the then-military dictatorship. In 1980, he co-founded the Workers' Party, standing as its candidate for president nine years later.

This was the sixth presidential campaign of Lula after he lost three presidential elections from 1989 to 1998. His time in office is alleged to be prominent as he introduced sweeping social programs including Bolsa Familia and Fome Zero with an aim to combat poverty and lifting the station of the country's working class.

He also played predominant roles in activities related to the nuclear program of Iran and climate change. He is being described as "a man with audacious ambitions to alter the balance of power among nations". However, his administration was troubled by corruption scandals. Some of them are: Mensalao scandal and Escandalo dos Sanguessugas in his very first tenure.

Lula's first wife, Maria de Lourdes da Silva, died in labour when he was in his twenties. Marisa who was the second wife of Lula, her first spouse also died in 1971. Maria was also the first lady of Brazil from 2003 to 2010. Although, his second wife also died ten days later on 3 February, at the age of 66 after suffering from a stroke. On 24 January 2017, she suffered a stroke.

After winning the elections, he promised to combat destruction of the Amazon rainforest, now at a 15-year high, and he wants to make Brazil a leader in climate high talks. He also promise to bring back state-driven economic growth and social policies that lifted so many people out of poverty when he was previously president from 2003 to 2010.