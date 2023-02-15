Lufthansa Suffers IT Fault, Results In Massive Flight Delays And Cancellations Across World

GERMANY-based Lufthansa airlines suffered due to an IT system failure that led to massive flight delays and disruption to its operations across the world, the company informed on Wednesday. The delays were caused by construction work in the Frankfurt region, the company said.

“There is a group-wide IT system failure,” a Lufthansa spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying. Chaotic scenes were shown in videos and photos that were posted on social media from several different airports in Germany. Thousands of passengers had to wait many hours to be checked in.

The company also owns SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. Social media users informed that the failure led Lufthansa to board fliers using pen and paper as they were unable to use their digital system to process passengers’ luggage, according to a report by money control.

Luthansa airlines is working diligently to restore normal services, a German site Bild reported. Until the problem is resolved the company requested "guests flying on domestic LH flights in Germany to book a train ticket and request a refund on http://lh.com. More information can be found here: https://lufthansa.com/xx/en/flight-information.html".

"Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers," said in a tweet. Airport workers have planned strikes at seven airports in Germany in the coming days, which may lead to even more disruptions.

Soon after the news of the IT system failure came to light, Lufthansa’s shares were down 1.2 per cent at 9:36 Greenwich Mean Time.

