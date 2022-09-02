Lufthansa Cancels 800 Flights Due To Pilots Strike; 1.3 Lakh Passengers Affected Globally

German airline carrier, Lufthansa on Friday cancelled 800 flights including both passengers and cargo flights after a pilot union, known as 'Vereinigung Cockpit', announced a day-long strike owing to the failure of pay talks with Lufthansa. VC is demanding a 5.5 per cent pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

Due to the strike, the airline said it would cancel all flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich airports today, affecting 130,000 passengers, according to the statement released by Lufthansa Group on Thursday. Lufthansa said while it was working to normalize the situation, "isolated cancellations or delays" on Saturday or Sunday were also possible.

Passengers stranded at Delhi's IGI Airport:

Following the strike, over 700 passengers were stranded at terminal 3 at Delhi's IGI Airport. Stranded passengers and their relatives registered strong protests on the intervening night of Friday at Delhi airport. Lufthansa airline operates two flights from Delhi to Frankfurt and Munich which remain cancelled on Friday.

In a video, which was widely shared on the internet, passengers are shouting at the airport for justice and money back, with the official also pointing out that most of the students were supposed to travel by Lufthansa last night.

"An information was received at IGI Airport at 12.15 AM in which it was conveyed that crowd has gathered on the main road in front of Departure gate no. 1 Terminal 3 IGI Airport. On reaching the spot it was found that approx 150 persons were present there and because of this, the traffic moment was slowed down. The crowd was demanding for a refund of money or alternate arrangement to be made for their relatives who were present inside the Terminal building," airport police said.

Why pilots are on the strike?

Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had said on Wednesday that pay talks with Lufthansa had failed, calling on pilots at both the passenger airline and at Lufthansa Cargo to go on strike. VC is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

Lufthansa has offered a total of 900 euros ($901.35) more in basic pay per month in two stages over an 18-month term as well as an agreement guaranteeing cockpit staff a minimum fleet size.

VC's demands also come against the backdrop of soaring energy and food prices, with German inflation rising to its highest level in almost 50 years in August. Last month, Lufthansa's management reached a pay deal with ground staff, averting further walkouts after a strike had forced it to cancel more than 1,000 flights.

According to the statement by Lufthansa, the Group has presented an offer with an 18-month term, in which pilots at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo will receive a total of 900 euros more in basic pay per month in two stages. This will benefit entry-level salaries in particular.

An entry-level co-pilot will receive more than 18 per cent additional basic pay over the duration of the agreement, while a captain in the final stage will receive five per cent. With the agreement for the ground staff, the Group has shown that it is prepared to make significant pay increases.

As an alternative, VC has been offered the option of allocating all or part of this volume elsewhere, for example for structural changes such as adjustments to the pay scale. In addition, the Group is offering VC the opportunity to jointly conclude a new 'Perspective Agreement', in which Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo cockpit staff have a minimum fleet size.

(With Agencies Inputs)