‘Love Is Love,’ Says Joe Biden As US Senate Passes Landmark Bill To Protect Same-Sex Marriage

IN A historic move, the US Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would protect same-sex marriage as the house senate voted 61-36 for the respect for Marriage Act.

After voting, US President Joe Biden released a statement and said, "With today's bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love,” AFP reported.

The bill was sent back to the House of Representatives, which is expected to pass the bill and send it for Biden's signature following the Senate approval. In order to pass the legislation on what had been a highly contentious topic in America for decades, eleven Republicans also joined Democrats.

A similar but not identical bill was already passed in June by the House of Representatives. All the chamber's Democrats voted in favour, along with 47 Republicans.

Since 2015, the Supreme Court of the United States has endorsed same-sex unions. However, others are concerned that rights regarding same-sex marriage may also be in jeopardy in light of the court's historic decision to reverse a long-standing decision supporting the right to an abortion, AFP reported.

In June, the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, undoing 50 years of precedent.

"Today the long but inexorable march towards greater equality advances forward. By passing this bill, the Senate is sending a message that every American needs to hear: no matter who you are or who you love, you too deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, cited by Reuters said in a statement.

Meanwhile, James Esseks, director of the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Rights Project, hailed the landmark decision and said, “We welcome the historic vote on this measure, members of Congress must also fight like trans lives depend on their efforts because trans lives do.”