Lizz Truss Resigns As British Prime Minister: A Look Back At Her Tumultuous 45-Day Term

Lizz Truss, the UK Prime Minister, announced her resignation on Thursday. This development brought an end to a long and controversial tenure because of the tax cut policy.



Truss said, "I recognise, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected. I have spoken to King Charles to notify him I’m resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. "



Why is Truss Resigning?



Truss administration introduced a mini-budget on September 23 with the intention of imposing cuts on household taxes and energy bills. The traders, however, warned of amplified debts and that the budget did not have the desired effect on the country's economy.



The UK PM faced threat of managing inflation in Britain and the currency hitting a record low. The government's plan, which was presented last month, caused financial instability and a political crisis that resulted in the resignation of Truss' Treasury Secretary, many policy U-turns, and a loss of party discipline within the ruling Conservative Party.



Earlier, she lost her interior minister, Suella Braverman, less than a week after she fired her finance minister.



Truss was also facing internal rebellion from the members of the party as a large number of lawmakers had called for Truss to resign after weeks of turmoil.



Falling Popularity of Truss



According to a poll conducted by YouGov, eight out of 10 Britons disapprove of the Conservative-led government now. With Truss abandoning the plan for unfunded tax cuts, her popularity has been badly damaged. Around 55 percent of the voting Tory members, who seem to be suffering from "buyer's remorse," would now prefer Rishik Sunak over Truss.



The survey found that around 77 per cent of people disapproved of the Conservative rule, which is the highest in 11 years of YouGov tracking.



Other polls show a drop in support for the conservative party in recent weeks, just after the plan for unfunded tax cuts stunned investors.



The Eventful 45-day Truss tenure



Truss was elected as the Conservative Party leader by the party's membership, winning 57% of the vote against Boris Johnson.



Just after Truss was appointed prime minister, she announced the cap on soaring consumer energy bills for two years to cushion the economic shock of war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, days after she stepped in as PM, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96.



Just a few days after the Queen's funeral, Truss's finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, sets out a "mini budget." Amid growing criticism, Truss, after a week of breaking her silence, said that she is prepared to make controversial and difficult decisions to get the economy growing.



Almost a month after the budget, Truss fired Kwarteng and appointed Jeremy Hunt as his replacement. She also announced that corporation tax will rise to 25%, reversing an earlier plan to freeze it at 19%, and says public spending will have to grow less rapidly than previously planned.



As days passed, conservative lawmakers started openly criticising Truss, leading to a political crisis. During the confidence motion, around 30 conservatives did not take part, and Truss's office says those without a reasonable excuse can expect disciplinary action. However, the government still won the vote.



On Thursday, Truss announced her resignation six weeks after taking office.