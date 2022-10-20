Liz Truss To Step Down As UK Prime Minister Amid Political, Economic Crisis

Liz Truss on Thursday said that she will step down as the Prime Minister of Britain amid a worsened economic and political crisis in the country. Announcing her decision, Truss admitted that she could not deliver on the promises made during her campaign for the top post.

Addressing the media outside her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she has lost the faith of her party. "I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she said.

Six weeks into the office, Truss has been buffeted by a bond market rout, suffered the lowest approval ratings of a British leader in decades, abandoned almost all of her policy programme and has now lost her interior minister who quit on Wednesday, less than a week after she fired her finance minister.

Truss has been fighting for her political survival since Sept. 23 when her finance minister at the time, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a "mini-budget" of vast, unfunded tax cuts that sent shockwaves through financial markets.

British borrowing costs have soared, threatening to hit the housing market and aggravate a cost-of-living crisis. The government's subsequent reversal of those measures has added to the challenge for Truss to stay in Downing Street an impression deepened by the chaotic scenes in parliament on Wednesday.

A handful of lawmakers have openly called for Truss to quit, and others have discussed who should replace her. Transport minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, asked by Times Radio if Truss would lead the Conservative Party into the next election which is expected in 2024, said: "At the moment that is still the case."