Liz Truss' Future As UK PM Uncertain; Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt Top Contenders To Replace Her

UNITED Kingdom prime minister Liz Truss smoothly beat Britain's former chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, in the summer's Tory leadership contest to become the PM, but now she is reeling under the emerging threat of losing the top post due to the failure in managing soaring inflation in the country and the currency hitting a record low which led to a crashed economy of the country. Although, Truss apologised for her mini-budget that crashed the country’s currency and clarified that she wanted to help people with taxes but she went too far and too fast. Here are the top contenders who could take over.

Rishi Sunak:

The main contender on the list to become the conservatives party’s fifth leader is Rishi Sunak. Despite being rejected by the Conservatives party members, the former chancellor, Rishi Sunak was the top choice of the party’s MPs, and he has spent enough time silently to prove why he deserves to be the PM. Sunak gave a close fight to Truss in the elections, he was portrayed as the over-cautious voice of a discredited Treasury orthodoxy. He earlier warned that cutting taxes too soon would hold the country back. And now the financial markets and many voters think he was correct. The main reason for Sunak’s defeat was his image to be a backstabber and not being trustworthy to old leaders of the party including Boris Johnson. Many reports also cited that his wife Akshata is wealthier than British Queen Elizabeth II with assets worth 430 million Euro. Critics also portrayed expensive clothes and houses to portray him as out of touch with the general public.

Penny Mordaunt:

Tory backbenchers are contemplating teaming up Penny Mordaunt with Rishi Sunak for having strong enough ideological bases that they would be crowned by the MPs without having a long and complex voting procedure. Mordaunt was second to Sunak among MPs voting until the fifth and final round when Truss overtook her. She is seen as the consensual brand of conservatism. Despite having good leadership and a conservative approach, she was given commons leader under Truss which might have seemed a small reward, but it has benefited Mordaunt to maintain links with party MPs while largely standing apart from the policy wreckage of the mini-budget.

If she eschews the potential offer of a No 2 slot on a Sunak dream ticket, Mordaunt could prove popular again with Tory MPs, although some will worry she is as untested as Truss was.

Boris Johnson:

Former United Kingdom PM, Boris Johnson is among the top contenders who could replace Truss. He left the office early last month after a revolt among his cabinet and Tory MPs sparked by the resignation of Sunak and others from his faltering government. Speculations are high that he would attempt an eventual comeback. The ever-ebullient Brexit figurehead remains prominent among a section of Conservative party members. Since resigning from the office, Johnson has maintained a low profile. He delivered a paid speech in the United States last week but he expressed no views on the ongoing crisis gripping the United Kingdom.

Jeremy Hunt:

Another big name on the list is Truss’s new finance minister who has been a candidate in Tory's past two leadership contests. He got defeated in the final run-off in 2019 by Boris Johnson and ended up in last place in the first ballot of MPs this year. But his nomination to the second most powerful job in government has returned the former foreign secretary from the political wilderness to centre stage. Also, his guaranteed performance so far has strengthened his standing.