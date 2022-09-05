Liz Truss Defeats Rishi Sunak To Become New UK PM

Liz Truss has been named as the new Prime minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, September 5th after comfortably securing a win over Indian-origin Conservative Party's leader Rishi Sunak. Truss has become the Conservatives' fourth prime minister since a 2015 election and is 3rd woman after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher to be named as UK's PM.She has succeeded Boris Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal.

The party's new leader will inherit a parliamentary majority and therefore become prime minister following formal handover procedures on Tuesday. Truss will follow outgoing PM Boris Johnson to Scotland and form a government under the Queen.

After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest that saw the foreign minister face off against former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss came out on top in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

"We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy," Truss said after the result was announced.

Liz in her victory speech said, "I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative. My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years."

#WATCH | #LizTruss defeats rival #RishiSunak to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom



- via ANI pic.twitter.com/OOnrUpIaLb — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) September 5, 2022

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply."

"I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."

Foreign minister under Johnson, Truss, 47, has promised to act quickly to tackle Britain's cost of living crisis, saying that within a week she will come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills and secure future fuel supplies.

Truss has been Over that period the country has been buffeted from crisis to crisis and now faces what is forecast to be a long recession triggered by sky-rocketing inflation which hit 10.1% in July.

Earlier, Truss has said that she will appoint a strong cabinet, dispensing with what one source close to her called a "presidential-style" of governing, and she will have to work hard to win over some lawmakers in her party who had backed Sunak in the race.

Now, Truss will have to face a long, costly and difficult to-do list, which opposition lawmakers say is the result of 12 years of a poor Conservative government.

Veteran Conservative lawmaker David Davis has described the challenges she would take on as prime minister as "probably the second most difficult brief of post-war prime ministers" after Conservative Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

"I actually don't think any of the candidates, not one of them going through it, really knows quite how big this is going to be," he said, adding that costs could run into tens of billions of pounds.