Paris/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Liverpool is no more a world heritage site, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) announced on Wednesday after a crunch vote. UNESCO held a secret ballot and voted in favour of passing a draft recommendation that will lead to Liverpool deleted from its World Heritage Sites' list.

The voting took place at UNESCO's annual summit in China on Wednesday after delegates were reported to be divided on whether to delete Liverpool's status or delay a decision for another year. According to reports in British media, UNESCO delegates voted by 13 votes to five in favour of passing the recommendation to delete Liverpool from the World Heritage register.

Liverpool's status as a 'heritage site' was in recognition for its role as a major trading power during the times of Imperial British empire and the architectural beauty of its waterfront.

UNESCO's decision has been reported as 'a humiliating blow' for the city that gave Liverpool a unique identity for having been placed alongside the sites such as Machu Pichu, Taj Mahal and The Great Wall of China.

Why Liverpool is delisted from UNESCO world heritage register?

UNESCO said that development projects such as Liverpool Waters had led to a “serious deterioration and irreversible loss” to the area’s universal value alongside a “significant loss to its authenticity and integrity”.



It said that as a result of these projects the waterfront had “deteriorated to the extent that it has lost characteristics” due to which it was included in the world heritage site register in the first place.

How significant is the status as UNESCO world heritage site?

Such sites, once listed in UNESCO world heritage register, give them access to UN conservation funding and also the protection under Geneva conventions in the events of war and conflicts. UNESCO world heritage sites also feature in tourist guidebooks across the world.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma