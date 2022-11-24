Lieutenant General Asim Munir Named Pakistan's New Army Chief By PM Shehbaz Sharif

Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been appointed as Pakistan's new army chief, the information minister said on Twitter. He was named for the top post by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

Lt General Munir will take over from outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is set to retire later this month after a six-year term. General Bajwa had been given a three-year extention.

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who made the announcement, also said that Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The summary of the appointments have been sent for the approval of President Arif Alvi.

Following the announcement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed hopes that the President would give his approval to the premier's suggestion and avoid any "controversy". The names have been decided in compliance with the Constitution, he said.

Addressing opposition leader and ousted prime minister Imran Khan, Asif said it was a test for him where he could either strengthen the institution responsible for defending the country or make it controversial, Dawn reported.

“This is also a test for President Alvi, whether he will follow political advice or the constitutional and legal advice,” he said. “As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is his duty to protect the country from political conflicts,” he said about Alvi.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan claimed that President Alvi will consult him on the appointments. Today, Khan's party PTI quoted him as saying “when the summary comes, I and the president of Pakistan will act according to the Constitution and laws”.

The process to appoint the new army chief began on Monday as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to the country's Defence Ministry for a summary of the potential candidates.