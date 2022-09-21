Leicester Violence: Community Leaders Appeal For ‘Harmony’ After Hindu-Muslim Clashes

In the wake of the violent clashes that erupted in the eastern English city of Leicester over an India-Pakistan cricket match, the leaders of Hindu and Muslim communities in the city on Tuesday issued a joint statement calling for “harmony” and demanded an immediate cessation of violence.

“This is a statement of unity between the Hindu and Muslim communities. We, the family of Leicester stand in front of you, not only as Hindus and Muslims but as brothers and sisters,” said one of the leaders, reading out the joint statement.

Stressing the harmony between the two communities, he said Leicester has no place for any foreign extremist ideology that causes division.

“Our two faiths have lived harmoniously in this wonderful city for over half a century. We arrived in this city together. We faced the same challenges together. We fought off racist haters together, and collectively made this city a beacon of diversity and community cohesion," he read further.

“We are from one family. We settled here in this city together, we fought the racists together, we built it up together. The recent violence is not who we are as a city.”

He continued reading the statement and said communities are "saddened and heartbroken" to see the tension, violence, and physical attacks on innocent and unwarranted damage to property that are not part of a decent society.

"What we have seen is not what we're about. We call for an immediate cessation of violence and demand that ‘inciters of hatred’ leave the city alone. We ask all to respect the sanctity of religious places, both mosques and temples alike,” he said.

A series of violence triggered in Leicester city after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 match that was held last month. A violent clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, leading to 47 arrests so far.

According to Leicestershire Police said a 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon during clashes in the city.

“The sentence is reflective of the fact that this was a serious offence and he has ended up with time in prison,” said Rob Nixon, Temporary Chief Constable at Leicestershire Police.

The Indian High Commission in London had intervened against the violence reported in the city and called for the protection of those affected.

"We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the High Commission's statement read.