Afghanistan Conflict: Sources have told Jagran English that Ghani, along with his close aides, has gone to Tajikistan. They said that Ghani might resign once an agreement is formed and the power is handed to a transitional government.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who left the country on Sunday after Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul, has said he made that move to avoid further bloodshed in Afghanistan. In a long emotional post on Facebook, Ghani said Taliban has won the "judgement of sword and guns" as he expressed hopes that the militants will protect the country's honour and self-esteem.

Noting that the people of Afghanistan are uncertain about their future, Ghani said that Taliban needs to win the "legitimacy and the hearts" of the public and make a clear plan for the country. He further said that he will continue to serve Afghanistan "with an intellectual moment and a plan to develop".

"If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face the destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a big human disaster in this six million city. The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul," he said.

"Taliban are now facing a new historical test; either they will protect the name and honour of Afghanistan or they will prioritise other places and networks. Many people and many Aqshar are in fear and are unreliable in the future. It is necessary for Taliban to assure all the people, nations, different sectors, sisters and women of Afghanistan to win the legitimacy and the hearts of the people," he added.

'War is over in Afghanistan'

Following the capture of Kabul, a Taliban spokesman has declared that the war in Afghanistan has ended as he called for peaceful relations with the international community. Speaking to Al Jazeera TV, Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said that militants don't want to live in "isolation", adding that they would respect the rights of women and minorities in Afghanistan.

"We ask all countries and entities to sit with us to settle any issues," he said. "We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people".

"We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others," he said. "We do not think that foreign forces will repeat their failed experience in Afghanistan once again".

US to deploy 6,000 troops at Kabul Airport

The United States (US), meanwhile, has said that it would deploy as many as 6,000 of its troops at the Kabul airport to ensure safe departure of its citizens and those from its friends and allies from Afghanistan.

"At present we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights," said the US Defence Department.

"Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control. Tomorrow and over the coming days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the US mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma