Taliban spokesperson Dr Suhail Shaheen said that if the US or the United Kingdom (UK) extend the deadline for evacuation and withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, then it would only create mistrust between them and the Islamists.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: As the tensions continue in Afghanistan, Taliban on Monday warned the United States (US) and its allies to completely leave the war-torn country by August 31 otherwise it will suffer "serious consequences".

"It's a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that," Dr Shaheen said, as reported by SkyNews.

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations - the answer is no. Or there would be consequences. If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction," he added.

Taliban's warning comes hours after US President Joe Biden, who is facing criticism over his policy on Afghanistan, said that discussions are underway over extending the August 31 deadline for evacuation from the war-torn country.

Biden, in his address from the White House, said that situation in Afghanistan remains tense and is changing "rapidly". He also expressed concerns over the threat from the Islamic State (IS), saying the militants might target innocent Afghans or American troops.

"There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and the heartbreaking images you see, it’s just a fact. My heart aches for those people you see. At the end of the day, if we didn't leave Afghanistan now, when would we," Biden had said.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners are fleeing the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos at Kabul airport and deaths.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma