'Learnt Our Lessons': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Wants 'Critical And Honest Talks' With India

Pakistan has 'learnt its lesson' and now wants 'critical and honest talks' with India, its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said. Pakistan has been reeling under economic distress for sometime now, made worse by the increase in terror-related incidents since the end of ceasefire by Pakistani Taliban.

Tue, 17 Jan 2023
PAKISTAN Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "critical and honest talks" on "burning issues like Kashmir". Sharif also said that the two nations have had three wars in the past which have only brought "extra distress, poverty and unemployment" for the people of his country, adding that Pakistan has now "learnt its lesson".

Sharif, in an interview with Dubai-based Arabic news channel Al Arabiya, said "My message to the Indian management and PM Modi is that allow us to sit down on the desk and have critical and honest talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir". He also added that it is equally important for Pakistan to stay peaceful and make progress" instead of wasting time and assets on quarrels with each other.

"We now have three wars with India and it solely introduced extra distress, poverty and unemployment to the individuals. We now have learnt our lesson and we wish to stay in peace, but for that we should be capable of resolving our real issues," Sharif said.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister also said that both of the rival neighbouring nations are well armed and possess nuclear weapons, suggesting this could lead to a dangerous situation. "God forbids, if a warfare breaks out, who will stay to tell what had happened," he said.

In June last year, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the Pakistani military - according to a report by Qatar-based Al Jazeera - and since then Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror-related incidents.

Besides this, Pakistan is also currently facing severe economic hardships, according to reports from leading Pakistani dailies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $10.19 Billion. India’s foreign exchange reserves have returned above $600 Billion-mark.

The alarmingly low levels of reserves in Pakistan can be explained by the falling Foreign Direct Investment inflows to the country. FDI inflows have recorded a steep fall of about 50 per cent in the July-November 2022 period, currently standing at just $430 Million, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

