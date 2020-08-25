From US Presidential elections to Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's 'poising' to Brazil footballer Ronaldinho's release from house arrest, we at Jagran will provide you latest updates and developments happening around the world at one place.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From US Presidential elections to Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's 'poising' to Brazil footballer Ronaldinho's release from house arrest, we at Jagran will provide you latest updates and developments happening around the world at one place.

Latest World News of August 25:

Donald Trump warns of 'rigged elections': US President Donald Trump has warned Republicans of a 'rigged election'. Trump said that their opponents may "steal" the US Presidential Election scheduled to be held in November this year. "They're using Covid to defraud the American people," he said during a Republican convention in North Carolina. Trump, who trails his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, repeated his earlier claim said that mail-in ballots could be a "fraud".

Putin critic Alexei Navalny was 'probably poisoned', say doctors: Doctors at the Berlin hospital, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated, have said that he was probably poisoned. "Clinical evidence suggests an intoxication through a substance belonging to the group of cholinesterase inhibitors," the Charité Hospital in Berlin said in a statement. However, Russian doctors who treated Navalny before he was moved to Germany said that the substance was not present.

Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho released from house arrest: Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho and his brother have been released from house arrest in Paraguay after four months. Ronaldinho and his brother were detained for holding a fake passport. Before their release, the brothers had spent one month in jail and another four in a hotel where he was kept under house arrest.

