Lashkar Terrorist Sajid Mir, Mastermind Of 2008 Mumbai Attacks, Jailed For 15 Years In Pakistan

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Majeed Mir, who is considered to one of the "masterminds" of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, has been sent to prison for 15 years by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in a terror financing case.

However, Mir's conviction was not notified by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police in Pakistan. Earlier, it was assumed that Mir was dead.

"An anti-terrorism court in Lahore early this month had handed down over 15 years jail term to Sajid Majeed Mir, an activist of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), on a terror financing case," a senior lawyer associated with terror financing cases of LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders told news agency PTI on Friday.

The lawyer further said that Mir, who is in mid 40s, has been in the Kot Lakhpat jail since his arrest in this April and a fine of over Rs 4 lakh has also been imposed on him.

Pakistan's move is seen as a desperate measure to extricate itself from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) international terror-financing watchlist. Currently, Pakistan is on the 'Grey List' for its inaction over terrorism on its soil.

Mir, a most-wanted terrorist, is also on the list of United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) list. Mir, wanted by both the US and India, carries a USD 5 million reward on his head.

However, Pakistan, which earlier also denied the knowledge of his presence on its soil, said it took measures against Mir and other designated terrorists that were "satisfactory" to the FATF.

"Pakistanis have acknowledged to both India and to America that a man called Sajid Mir, who was wanted in connection with the Mumbai attacks, and whom Pakistan had long said was either dead or not locatable ... they have actually found where he is," a former Pakistani official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.