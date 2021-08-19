S Jaishankar spoke about the issue of Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban at the UNSC. He said it was in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, in his address to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday (August 19), spoke about the issue of Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban. He said it was in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement.

"Events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar is on a 4-day visit to the US to attend a number of UN Security Council events. While raising concerns at the Council over the threat of terrorism that continue to target countries, Jaishankar said, “In our own immediate neighborhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint."

Jaishankar also said that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned. "We, in India, have had more than our fair share of challenges and casualties. The 2008 Mumbai attack, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 suicide bombing of our policemen at Pulwama. We must never compromise with this evil," he said.

The Minister of External Affairs further added that the heightened activities of the proscribed Haqqani Network justified this “growing anxiety" related to regional and international security.

He also referred to the recruitment of innocent youth for terror activities, which is a growing serious concern. "ISIS' financial resource mobilisation has become more robust. Rewards for killings are now even being paid in Bitcoins," Jaishankar added.

“We also recognize that the menace of terrorism cannot be and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. However, in spite of the progress we have made to tighten the legal, security, financing and other frameworks to combat terrorism, terrorists are constantly finding newer ways of motivating, resourcing and executing acts of terror," he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha