Landslide Kills At Least 14 Attending Funeral In Cameroon’s Yaounde, Search Underway

AT LEAST 14 people were killed in a landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Sunday. The region's governor said the incident took place during the funeral.

"We are carrying the corpses to the mortuary of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still ongoing," Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon's Centre region, told media as cited by Reuters at the scene.

According to witnesses who spoke to Reuters, dozens of people were attending a funeral on a soccer pitch at the base of a 20-metre-high soil embankment, which collapsed on top of them.

With its several steep, shack-lined hills, Yaounde is one of the wettest towns in all of Africa. This year, heavy rains have caused several devastating floods throughout the country, crippling infrastructure and displacing thousands.