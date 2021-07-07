A new Coronavirus strain has emerged called the Lambda variant which is more dangerous than the delta variant according to the UK Health Ministry. It has been detected in more than 30 countries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Coronavirus is mutating, the risk of its different variants have increased across the globe. Till now the Delta Plus variant was wreaking havoc in the country, now a new strain has emerged called the Lambda variant. This new Coronavirus strain is much more dangerous than the delta variant according to the UK Health Ministry. It has been detected in more than 30 countries in last four weeks.

"The Lambda strain was reported to have originated from Peru, the country with the highest mortality rate in the world," reported The Star as quoted by news agency ANI.



Here's all you need to know about Lambda variant:

Where it originated?

The Lambda variant of the Coronavirus was first found in Peru but has spread rapidly in different countries. This variant is also known as the C.37 strain. As per Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Lambda variant accounts for about 82 percent of the coronavirus case samples reported during May and June in Peru. In UK also 6 cases of Lambda variant have been reported so far. It is considered to be more contagious than the delta variant according to researchers.

PAHO's Regional Advisor, Jairo Mendez also said on 30 June the variant had been detected in eight countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, "but sporadically in most countries".

Are vaccines effective against it?

As different variants of Coronavirus are spreading across the globe, reports of the effectiveness of vaccines against them are also coming simultaneously. Recently, Israel's Ministry of Health said that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine has decreased to 64% in Israel. This decline in the effectiveness of the vaccine comes amid the proliferation of the Delta variant in Israel. Since Lambda variant of Coronavirus has an 'unusual type' mutation, the effectiveness of vaccine against it is not certain yet.

