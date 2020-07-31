US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while addressing an event spoke about the LAC standoff and China’s territorial claims in Bhutan and noted that Beijing under Preisdent Xi Jinping is “trying to find out whether other countries are going to push back”.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the United States on Thursday said that ‘Beijing is testing the world’ with its incursions into Indian territory but the ‘tide is turning’.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while addressing an event spoke about the LAC standoff and China’s territorial claims in Bhutan and noted that Beijing under Preisdent Xi Jinping is “trying to find out whether other countries are going to push back”.

"I think the actions are entirely consistent with what they have been signaling to the world for decades you might even argue since 1989 but certainly since General Secretary Xi (Jinping) came to power," Pompeo said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"They talk about bringing socialism with Chinese characteristics to the world. Claims that they have now made for real estate in Bhutan, the incursion that took place in India, these are indicative of Chinese intentions, and they are testing, they are probing the world to see if we are going to stand up to their threats and their bullying," the top US diplomat said.

Speaking about the QUAD alliance (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), Pompeo said that US’ diplomats have ‘worked wonderful’, adding that the Department of Justice is cracking down on Chinese intellectual property threats.

Pompeo also informed that the US has also sanctioned Chinese leaders for their treatment of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang province, imposing export controls on companies that supported and warned that US businesses against using slave labour in their supply chains.

"Our diplomatic efforts are working and momentum is building to mitigate the threats that the Chinese Communist Party presents. All 10 ASEAN nations have insisted that the South China Sea disputes be settled on the basis of international law, including UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea). Japan led the G-7's condemnation of China''s national security law targeting Hong Kong," he said.

Pompeo’s statements come a day after India slammed China for its claim of complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh. India on Thursday said that there has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma