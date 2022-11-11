Kurdish Rapper Faces Execution In Iran For Supporting Protests Against Mahsa Amini’s Death

A YOUNG Kurdish artist and rapper Saman Yasin who was arrested for supporting the protests against Mahsa Amini in Iran three weeks ago, is now facing execution. He has been accused of waging war against God after posting his support for anti-regime demonstrators on social media, the Guardian reported.

According to the UN, since the protests started more than eight weeks ago, when the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in jail after being taken by Iran's morality police, 14,000 people, including children, have been detained by the regime.

“Over the past six weeks, thousands of men, women and children – by some accounts over 14,000 persons – have been arrested, which includes human rights defenders, students, lawyers, journalists and civil society activists,” said Javaid Rehman, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, the Guardian quoted.

Mahsa Amini from the Iranian Kurdish town of Saqez in Iran died on September 16 in the hospital. She was arrested by the morality police on September 13 for not wearing a hijab in accordance with the rules. Since her death, worldwide protests have been witnessed, mass walked into the street showing their solidarity for Amini.

Following the outrage, a well-known Kurdish rapper also joined by penning a song critical of the Iranian government. He wrote a message of support for protesters on his social media handles.

Yasin is currently facing the death penalty despite claims that he and other demonstrators are being tortured while being held in jail. His fate will be decided by the Iranian courts in the coming days. Earlier this week, Iranian authorities announced that they will be holding public trials for over 1,000 arrested persons in Tehran and a similar number outside the capital.

Acting on the protesters, the Iranian Parliament approved the death penalty for approximately 15,000, Turkey media reported.