Islamabad/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Pakistani Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to grant retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal against his death sentence as per the decision of International Court of Justice. The bill, titled, ‘The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021’ was moved by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem in a joint session of Pakistan Parliament. The ICJ in 2019 had asked Pakistan to ensure "effective review and reconsideration" of the death sentence handed to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The ICJ had also asked Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Last year, Pakistan's Imran Khan government had presented an ordinance in Pakistan's National Assembly calling for the review and reconsideration of the cases argued in the International Court of Justice. The opposition political parties such as Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-(Nawaz) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's People's Party of Pakistan (PPP) had opposed the move.

Pakistan claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian spy whereas India continues to maintain and acknowledge that Jadhav is a retired officer of Indian Navy who was abducted from Iran. Pakistan had time and again rejected India's demand that an Indian lawyer be given to Jadhav to ensure a free and fair trial in the review of his death sentence.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in 2017. Indian External Affairs Ministry had then approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and had obtained a stay on the order of death.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma