However, the court said that the lawyer who will defend Jadhav will have to be a Pakistani national, while instructing the establishment in Pakistan to allow Indian side to appoint a lawyer for the retired Indian Navy commander.

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Islamabad High Court on Monday postponed the hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case till September 3, saying that India should be given the chance to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy commander sentenced to death in Pakistan allegedly in a spying case.

However, the court said that the lawyer who will defend Jadhav will have to be a Pakistani national, while instructing the establishment in Pakistan to allow Indian side to appoint a lawyer for the retired Indian Navy commander.

Pakistan’s Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan told a group of journalists that the Islamabad High Court has asked that the Indian government once again be approached to engage a lawyer, who is entitled to practice in Pakistan. Khan added that the option of an Indian lawyer assisting a practicing advocate to be engaged in this case from Pakistan remains off the table.

Earlier last month, Imran Khan government introduced an ordinance to pave the path of reviewing the military court orders in civil courts. The opposition parties have alleged that through this move Imran Khan was facilitating the relief for Jadhav.

The Pakistan government, however, maintains that the move was made in the wake of July 17-2019 decision by International Court of Justice. After which, the Imran Khan administration claims, International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020, was passed to implement the court’s verdict.

India got consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for the third time on July 17 after the second such access could not be fully availed due to consistent disruptions put across by the Pakistani authorities when Indian officials were meeting Jadhav in Islamabad.

“Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity of Jadhav and consular officers despite the protests of the Indian side. It was also evident from a camera that was visible that the conversation with Jadhav was being recorded,” The Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) spokesperson Srivastava had said in a statement.

As per ICJ’s directions, India reserves all its due rights to avail further remedies in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma