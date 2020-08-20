Speaking at a press conference here, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stressed that Pakistan must address the core issues involving the provision of relevant documents and providing unimpeded consular access to Jadhav.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has asked Pakistan to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented by an Indian lawyer for filing a review petition against his death sentence, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Speaking at a press conference here, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stressed that Pakistan must address the core issues involving the provision of relevant documents and providing unimpeded consular access to Jadhav.

“We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. We believe for a free & fair trial in keeping with the letter & spirit of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case, we have asked that Jhadav be represented by an Indian lawyer,” Srivastava said, as quoted by ANI.

“However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues; these issues involve the provision of relevant documents & providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jhadav,’ he added.

Last month, Pakistan had provided consular access to Jadhav, but the Indian government said the access was "neither meaningful nor credible" and that he appeared visibly under stress.

Speaking on the 18th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs, the MEA spokesperson said that the two sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues expeditiously in accordance to the existing agreements and protocols.

The spokesperson said that the two sides reaffirmed that they will continue to work towards complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector.

The spokesperson further informed that India has provided COVID related assistance to Bangladesh and has been organising capacity building courses for medical personnel of the country following video conference of leaders of SAARC countries and creation of SAARC Emergency Response Fund for COVID-19.

Bangladesh has committed USD 1.5 million to the fund, the spokesperson said.

The said fund had been created in March, this year following a meeting between leaders of the SAARC nation.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja