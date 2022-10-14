Korean Student Charged With Murder In US For Stabbing Indian Roommate to Death

MORE than a week after the Indian-origin Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was found dead in his room, his Korean roommate has been charged with murder, as per US media reports.

Ji Min Sha, who was the roommate of Chheda stabbed the latter several times in his head and neck and then dialed 911 and reported that his 20-year-old roommate was dead, prosecutors argued, according to the Journal & Courier on Thursday.

According to a report of ABC News, Sha was formally charged with murder on Thursday in the killing of Chheda, in what police called an unprovoked attack. Prosecutors allege that Sha "did knowingly or intentionally kill" Chheda.

Meanwhile, officers who arrested Sha also found blood on the clothes he was wearing, prosecutors said. Sha could face anywhere between 45 to 60 years in prison, if convicted of on the count of murder.

Earlier on Thursday, Sha claimed he "was blackmailed" by Chheda, when he was asked about the motive of his crime, adding that he was "very sorry" for having killed his friend.

According to the Journal & Courier, he also apologised to Chheda's family.

Police found Chheda in a chair and Sha covered in what appeared to be blood, according to WLFI, a television station in Indiana.

They also discovered blood spattered on the wall and a pool of blood and a folding knife on the floor.

Sha also admitted that the knife belonged to him and he used it to stab his roommate.

According to its website, Purdue has about 50,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled for the fall semester incident that happened, media reports said.

On the day when the incident was reported, a message from the University's President read, "I write to let you know that early this morning, one of our students was killed in his residence hall room. The suspect, the victim's roommate, called police to report the incident and is in custody."

"As is always the case, staff from our Office of the Dean of Students, our Residence Halls, and clinicians at Purdue's Counseling and Psychological Services are providing support and are available to anyone who needs or wants their care," the message added.

Purdue's president assured that the safety and security of students is the single highest priority on the campus. "Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue's population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere."

"Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply. I am ever grateful to all of you who continually take the time to care for each other and know you will do so in the days ahead," it added.

