'Knocked Me To The Floor': Prince Harry Reveals Brother William Physically Attacked Him

PRINCE Harry in his autobiography 'Spare' which is all set to release on January 10, has detailed some shocking incidents from his personal life. In the book he recalled an instance when his brother William, now the Prince of Wales, physically assaulted him during a dispute over the former's wife, American actress Meghan Markle, Page Six reported, citing The Guardian.

As per excerpts obtained by the news outlet, William called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive". Harry believes that it was a "parrot(ing of) the press narrative" about Meghan.

The fight escalated when William "grabbed Harry by the collar."

Harry claims that after William complained about Meghan, he told William that William was just echoing what the media was saying and that he expected better. Harry claims that William was acting irrationally, which is what caused the two men to start shouting at one another.

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Prince Harry shared.

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex claimed that the alleged altercation left him a visible back injury.

This revelation regarding the troubled relationship between the brothers came as their father King Charles gets ready for his coronation in May after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96. The siblings have had a turbulent relationship since Harry and Markle quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The rift in the royal intensified in 2021 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview in which Harry claimed that his brother and father, King Charles III, were trapped in their roles.