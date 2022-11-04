‘Knew There Will Be Attack On Me’: Former Pak PM Imran Khan After Assassination Bid

FORMER Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Friday claimed that four people plotted to kill him behind closed doors.

"Four people plotted to kill me behind closed doors. I've a video with me, if something happens to me, the video will be released," the PTI chairman said.

He also added that he knew about the attack already. "I already came to know a day before that there will be an attack on me."

Khan, while addressing the nation from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, also said that he was hit by four bullets in his right leg during the assassination attempt a day earlier when he was leading a political march in Punjab province.

"I'll come to the details of the attack later. I got to know the day before (the attack) that either in Wazirabad of Gujrat, they planned to kill me," the 70-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party claimed.

"I was hit by 4 bullets," Khan said.

Dr Faisal Sultan, who is treating the cricketer-turned-politician, said x-rays of Khan's right leg showed that his tibia was damaged and in fact fractured.

"In this scan, the line you see on right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments were very near it," Sultan said.

Khan suffered a bullet injury on the right leg when a gun-wielding man fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

He described the attack on his life and said he was on the container when a "burst of bullets" was directed at him, causing him to get shot in the leg and fall down.

"Then a second burst comes, there were two people," he said, narrating the incident.

He said that if the two bullet sprays had been synchronised, he would not have survived.

"Because I fell down, I think he (the shooter) thought I had died and fled," he said.

He also noted that one suspect, claiming to be an extremist, had been arrested.

"He is not an extremist. There was a plan behind the attempt [and] we will uncover it," he said.

He further claimed that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Major General Faisal plotted to kill him.

“Firstly, they accused me of blasphemy they made tapes and released them and PMLN projected it, I knew who was doing it...This happened exactly according to the script,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)