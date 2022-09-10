King Charles III Proclaimed Britain's New Monarch; Here's How His Accession To Throne Was Formalised | 10 Points

King Charles III has been officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch on Saturday in a ceremony followed by gun salutes and the reading of proclamations in London and across the four corners of the United Kingdom.

An Accession Council took place on Saturday at St James's Palace, the official residence of the sovereign, to proclaim the successor.

Let's take a look at how King Charles' accession to the throne was formalised:

1. The Accession Council was divided into two parts and the council witnessed a presence of the Privy Council which is a group of politicians that advise the monarch.

2 In the first part, The Lord President announced the death of the monarch and the clerk of the council, Richard Tilbrook, read aloud the text of the Accession Proclamation.

2. A so-called platform party, including royal family members present, the prime minister, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Earl Marshal - the Duke of Norfolk, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the premier member of the peerage who is responsible for organising state ceremonies - signed the proclamation.

3. Once it was done, the Lord President called for silence and the Council dealt with remaining business such as dissemination of the proclamation and directions for the firing of artillery guns at London's Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

4. After Part I of the council, the proclamation was read from the Proclamation Gallery, a balcony above Friary Court of St James's Palace.

5. The proclamation was accompanied by gun salutes and heralds travel to Mansion House in the City of London where it was then read at the Royal Exchange.

6. Part II of the Accession Council was held by the new sovereign.

7. Meanwhile, King Charles III was only present for the second part.

8. The second part was only attended by Privy Counsellors and begun with a personal declaration by Charles relating to the death of the queen.



9. King Charles then took the oath relating to the security of the Church of Scotland.

10. The new monarch then signed two copies of the oath and King Charles' III was oficially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch.

(With Reuters Input)