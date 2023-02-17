THE UNITED Kingdom’s new Monarch, King Charles III faced a group of anti-monarchy activists while he was visiting the city of Milton Keynes just north of London to attend a reception at a church to mark Milton Keynes becoming a city as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The demonstrators were holding placards, yellow in color, with “Not my king” written on them in black.

They were standing close to another group of people who had come to see the King and were waving Britain’s Union Jack flag. The protestors were members of a group that calls itself “Republic”. It activist group demanding an end to monarchy and getting an elected head of state in Britain.

After getting out from his car, King Charles was walking past the crowd who were hooting. He “ignored the small banner-waving group of 20 or so protestors”, reported a local newspaper Milton Keynes Citizen.

"I asked Charles why he's wasting money on the coronation. He didn't want to answer," Republic’s leader Graham Smith said on Twitter. He also said that the group wants to send a message across to British citizens “that it's OK to protest against the royals”.

King Charles and his Wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be coronated on May 6 in a ceremony in the Westminister Abbey. Republic has already announced that it will hold a protest at the coronation ceremony.

Since the death of Elizabeth II, who was once of the longest reigning monarchs, questions regarding the fate of monarchy in Britain has loomed large over the head of the royal family. Several controversies have troubled the family in recent days with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making serious allegations and the s*x crime scandals of Prince Andrew.

Several anti-monarchy protestors have been detained in Britain following the Queen’s death and legislation on protests have been made tougher. Until four years ago, a YouGov poll had showed, that 46 per cent of people in the age group of 18-24 supported the monarchy against 26 per cent who wanted Britain to become a Republic. By 2021, the same poll showed that 41 per cent people in the same age group want the monarchy to be replaced by an elected head of state againt only 21 per cent who still prefer monarchy, according to a Reuters report.

