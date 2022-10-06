Kidnapped Indian-Origin Family, Including 8-Month-Old Baby, Found Dead In California

FOUR members of a California-based India-origin family, including an 8-month-old, were found dead in a rural area on Wednesday (local time) after they were abducted in the city of Merced on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Aroohi Dheri, an 8-month-old baby who was abducted along with her mother, Jasleen Kaur, her father, Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh.

The bodies of four members of the family, who originally hail from Punjab in India were discovered lying close to each other by a farm worker in a remote orchard in Merced county, Sheriff Vern Warnke said on Wednesday.

"Tonight our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased," Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said in a media briefing. Describing the incident as "horribly senseless", Warnke said that the crime's motivation was not yet known.

"We have a whole family wiped out and for what? We don't know yet," he said, addding, "The family (of the victim) have been notified. We have made arrangements through other contacts to try and get them".

The police will process the scene of crime to determine the motive for the killings, he said. The family, according to authorities were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.

The news of the missing family was reported on Monday after local authorities found the missing victim's truck on fire in a rural area outside the Merced Country. A surveillance video that was released by the Twitter handle of the Merced County Sheriff's office showed the suspect leading Jasdeep Singh who was carrying baby Aroohi in her arms into a truck and driving away.

"Received information that one of the victim's ATM cards was used at an ATM located at a bank in the City of Atwater. Investigators obtained the surveillance photo of a subject making a bank transaction where the person is similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene," the Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Authorities have identified the suspect in the kidnapping as 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado and have taken him into custody. Prior to law enforcement involvement, Salgado attempted to take his own life and is currently receiving medical attention and in critical condition. On Monday, Merced County Sheriff informed that there is evidence leading investigators to believe that the suspected kidnapper attempted to destroy evidence.



