‘Kherson Is Now Ours’: Zelenskyy After Ukraine Recaptures Region From Russian Captivity

AFTER Russia announced its completion of retreat from Kherson city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said, "Kherson is ours”. "Our people. Ours. Kherson. Today is a historic day. We are taking back Kherson," DW news agency quoted what Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, ANI reported.

The President informed that special units of the armed forces are inside Kherson and other Ukrainian troops were also approaching the city from the outskirts. Kherson people have been waiting for this, they remained committed to Ukraine, Zelenskyy added later in a video address quoted by DW news agency.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden for announcing military assistance and the US for "showing solidarity" for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy tweeted, "Thank you @POTUS & friendly US people for showing solidarity once again - an aid package including Avenger air defence systems & missiles for Hawk air defence systems. Together we're building an air shield to protect Ukrainian civilians. We're bringing victory over the aggressor closer!" Notably, the US has been providing military assistance to Ukraine ever since Russia began its offensive.

Earlier on November 10, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced authorizing military aid for Ukraine. He stated that the latest military assistance worth USD 400 million is the 25th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine since 2021.

Blinken added that pullback would take the total US military assistance for Ukraine to approximately USD 19.3 billion since the beginning of the administration. He emphasised that more than 40 allies and partners will continue to help the US support Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing war, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post on November 11 said that 12 settlements have been liberated in the Kherson region. The regions liberated by Ukrainian forces include Dudchany, Pyatykhatky, Borozenske, Sadok, Bezvodne, Ishchenka, Kostromka, Krasnolyubetsk, Kalinivske, Bobrovy Kut, Bezimenne and Blagodatne.