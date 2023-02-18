Karachi Police Chief’s Office Attacked By Pakistani Taliban Members; 5 Terrorists Neutralised

AT LEAST five Tehreek-e-Taliban (Pakistan) terrorists with heavy weapons have been killed after security forces were able to regain control of the Karachi Police Chief's headquarters situated in the Sharea Faisal area of the nation’s most populous city. The armed militants attacked the police chief’s office on Friday and opened fire.

The nearly four-hour-long operation to regain control of the five-storey building came to end at around 10.50 pm with the causalities of four other people, including two police constables, a member of the rangers, and a civilian, in heavy gunfire exchange between the TTP militants and security forces. Five Taliban terrorists were killed during the operation, PTI reported citing a senior security source.

The senior security personnel said that two terrorists took their lives while three were killed in the long-run battle, which also resulted in some damage to one floor of the office building.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab takes it to Twitter and confirmed that Karachi Police Office (KPO) building has been cleared. “Three terrorists have been neutralised,” he tweeted.

Wahab added that in addition to the two police officers, rangers, and civilians, four other people had also been killed and 17 others who had been injured were admitted to hospital for treatment.

There are various reports regarding the number of terrorists who attacked the Karachi Police Chief’s office building but police sources put their number down to eight.

“A clear picture will be known tomorrow as the combing and clean up operation is being carried out meticulously in the building after taking control,” a senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah directed the Deputy General Inspector of Police (DIG) to send personnel from their respective zones. He said that an attack on the police chief’s office was ‘not acceptable’.

“I want the perpetrators behind the attack on the additional IG’s office to be arrested,” Murad Ali was quoted as saying by Dawn.

A recent significant incident took place in June 2020 when four militants from the banned Baloch Liberation Army attacked the Karachi Stock Exchange, killing three people but also killing themselves when their attempt to break into the stock exchange's premises failed.

