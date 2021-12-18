Karachi | Jagran World Desk: A massive explosion was reported in a building located near Karachi's Shershah Paracha Chowk area on Saturday, in which at least 10 people were killed and 13 were injured, of which 3 are reported to have received critical injuries. The blast reportedly took place in an open drain beneath a private bank, which had been served with a notice to vacate the premises.

Karachi Police spokesperson Sohail Jokhio told news agency Associated Press that the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a bank building in the Shershah neighbourhood of the port city of Karachi.

Jokhio said it was not yet clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.

Dr. Sabir Memon at Trauma Center Karachi said 10 people were killed and 13 others were inured, at least three critically. He said several injured were sent to the intensive care unit. Jokhio said windows were shattered in nearby buildings and a parked vehicle nearby was also badly damaged.

Many sewage channels in the port city of Karachi have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.

