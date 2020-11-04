Kanye West, who was once known as a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, had announced in July that he would be running for the 2020 elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: American rapper Kanye West on Wednesday appeared to concede defeat in the US Presidential elections as he suggested he might run for the White House in 2024. Taking to twitter, West posted a picture of himself before an electoral map, writing, “WELP KAYNE 2024.”

The rapper, who was once known as a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, had announced in July that he would be running for the 2020 elections. Experts had predicted West might end up siphoning black votes from Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, West posted a short video on Twitter, showing him voting in the presidential elections for the first time in his life. In a separate tweet, West said he had voted for himself in the elections.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

US Election results show Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a neck to neck fight. More votes still stood to be counted this year than in the past as people voted early by mail and in person in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Trump has said that he will approach the Supreme Court against the alleged “fraud” by his Democratic rival.

