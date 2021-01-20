US Presidential Inauguration: Kamala Harris took oath as the 49th American Vice President and Joe Biden was being sown in as the 46th President of the United States.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: First-time Senator Kamala Harris, popularly called the "female Obama", created history by becoming the first woman, first Black and first Indian-American vice president of the United States. She took oath as the 49th American Vice President and Joe Biden was being sown in as the 46th President of the United States.

Soon after taking oath, Harris wrote on Twitter, "Ready to serve."

Harris, 56, is known for many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco - the first woman, first African-American and first Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

She has several firsts in her role as vice president also: the first woman, the first African-American woman, the first Indian-American and the first Asian-American.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta