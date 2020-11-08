Kamala Harris on Saturday scripted history by becoming America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kamala Harris on Saturday scripted history by becoming America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. She has been involved in political activism since she was a teenager. kamal had organized a successful protest when she was only 13. Over the course of her journey towards White House, the 56-year-old democracy never shied away from mentioning the obstacles she faced while paving her path in politics.

Here are some interesting facts about the USA's first vice-president-elect.

Kamala’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, came to United States from India in 1958 to attend the University of California at Berkeley and become a breast cancer researcher. She was a gifted singer, specializing in the classical Carnatic music of southern India, a discipline she learned from her mother.

Kamala's name comes from an Indian word meaning “lotus.” Kamala is also the name of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi or the great wisdom goddess who represents wealth and good fortune

Kamala's maternal grandfather PV Gopalam, an India civil servant was a guding influence in her life who helped kindle Harris’ interest in public service. "My grandfather was really one of my favorite people in my world,” Harris, California’s junior U.S. senator, said in a recent interview.

Harris also grew up steeped in multiple rich cultures. The young Kamala Harris attended both a Hindu temple and a Black Baptist church. She wholeheartedly embraced both her Indian and African-American identities.

Kamala's parents got divorced when she was only 7 years old. Kamala and her sister Maya Harris were raised by mother Shyamala. Although her father remained on amicable terms with family, it was Kamala's mother who influenced her the most.

Harris decision to become a prosecutor was motivated by a desire to advocate for victims of abuse. When she was studying in high school in Montreal, she found that a friend of her was sexually abused by her father. She invited the girl to live with their family, with Shyamala’s blessing. “Some of the most voiceless in the community, the most vulnerable, the most powerless, are victims of crime, “and I wanted to be a voice for them” she told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2009.

In 2010, Harris ran for Attorney General of California, winning the election to become the state’s first woman, first African-American, and first person of South Asian descent to hold the office.

Harris likes to read novels. The Kite Runner, The Joy Luck Club, Native Son, The Lion, the Witch are some of her favourites.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha