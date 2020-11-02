Kabul University Attack: Armed men storm Afghan varsity, 4 injured; gunfight underway
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least four people were injured after a group of armed men stormed Kabul University and started firing indiscriminately during a book exhibition, local media reports said on Monday. Several dignitaries were present when unidentified terrorists stormed the Afghan varsity. Following the attack, Afghan security forces blocked all the roads leading to Kabul University and surrounded the sprawling campus, TOLO News reported.
A video shared by TOLO News showed people running away in panic as gunfire is heard in the background.
Video: Scenes from shooting at #Kabul University. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/x9lXRbis5t— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) November 2, 2020
