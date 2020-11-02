At least four people were injured after a group of armed men stormed Kabul University, Afghanistan Public Health Ministry said on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least four people were injured after a group of armed men stormed Kabul University and started firing indiscriminately during a book exhibition, local media reports said on Monday. Several dignitaries were present when unidentified terrorists stormed the Afghan varsity. Following the attack, Afghan security forces blocked all the roads leading to Kabul University and surrounded the sprawling campus, TOLO News reported.

A video shared by TOLO News showed people running away in panic as gunfire is heard in the background.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma