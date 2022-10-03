53 Killed In Classroom Suicide Bombing In Afghanistan's Kabul, Victims Mostly Women

AT LEAST 53 people were killed including 46 girls and women in a suicide bombing at a classroom in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday.

The explosion occurred near the Pul-e-Sukhta area near the Shahid Mazari Road, a Hazara-populated area, the Khaama Press news agency reported. The report further added that the blast took place in the west of Kabul's PD 6 at around 2:00 PM.

"46 girls and women among 53 killed in Kabul classroom suicide bombing, reports AFP News Agency citing UN," news agency ANI tweeted.

46 girls and women among 53 killed in Kabul classroom suicide bombing, reports AFP News Agency citing UN — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the Taliban officials have not issued any official statement regarding the same yet.

The explosion took place near the Pul-e-Sukhta area near the Shahid Mazari Road. Earlier today, UN mission Afghanistan said that the death toll from a suicide bombing at the Kaaj Educational Center in jumped to 43. The casualty figures in Friday's college bombing in the Hazara neighbourhood are likely to rise further.

"Human toll from Friday's college bombing in #Hazara neighbourhood of Afghan capital continues to rise. 43 killed. 83 wounded. Girls and young women the main victims. Casualty figures likely to rise further. Verification process continues by UNAMA human rights teams in Kabul," UN mission tweeted.

Further rise in casualties from Friday's classroom bombing in #Hazara quarter of #Kabul:



53 killed, at least 46 girls & young women

110 injured



Our human rights team continues documenting the crime: verifying facts & establishing reliable data to counter denial & revisionism — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) October 3, 2022

Several media reports claimed that nearly 100 students of the institute died in the attack, however, the UNAMA said that its human rights teams in Kabul are helping to establish an accurate record of the college attack in the Hazara neighbourhood.

On Saturday, dozens of women from the minority Hazara community protested in Kabul against the terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Centre. The women protestors dressed in black chanted slogans against the genocide of minorities and demanded their rights, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

This explosion comes a few days after a blast was reported near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul that sparked a global outcry. The recent blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also condemned in the strongest terms.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

(With inputs from ANI)