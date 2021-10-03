Kabul (Afghanistan) | AFP: A Blast killed several civilians near Kabul mosque on Sunday, international news agency AFP reported. The bomb blast took place at the gates of Eid Ghah Mosque in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed. A number of casualties are being feared.

"An explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed "a number of civilians", a senior Taliban official says. The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, according to spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid," AFP tweeted.

A prayer ceremony for Mujahid's mother, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon when the incident took place. The spokesman had written on social media on Saturday, adding "all people and friends are invited to attend" the prayer ceremony.

A nearby shopkeeper told AFP "I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing."

"Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid's mother in Eid Gah Mosque," he added.

AFP journalists in two locations in the capital also heard the blast and shooting. Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul's Emergency Hospital.

This comes a month after on August 29 a blast occurred in Kabul killing a child. It happened due to a rocket hitting a residential house in the area. The blast was reportedly heard from the Gulai area of Khajeh Baghra in the 11th security district. Before that, an explosion outside the Kabul airport took place which killed over 100 and injured several people, including US, UK, and Afghan nationals.

Prior to the blast at the Kabul airport, US President Joe Biden said "Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritise force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground."

