New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Six people were reportedly killed and dozens injured as a result of three explosions -- two near a school and one near a tuition centre -- in western Kabul on Tuesday. The first two blasts occurred on the territory of the Mumtaz school in western Kabul, TOLONews reported, while the second blast hit near a tuition centre in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi district.

Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State. The head of a hospital nursing department, who declined to be named, said at least four people had been killed and 14 wounded in the blasts.

"Three blasts have taken place in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people," said Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul's commander said as quoted by Reuters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which followed a lull in violence over the cold winter months and after foreign forces withdrew last year. The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say that the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several major attacks.

