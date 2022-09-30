19 Dead, Dozens Injured In Massive Explosion At Educational Centre In Kabul

AT LEAST 19 people were killed while dozens were wounded after a blast at an education centre in the capital city of Afghanistan Kabul on Friday. According to Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran, the explosion occurred at the Kaaj education centre at 7:30 am local time.

"Unfortunately, the explosion has caused human casualties. Security forces have reached the area and we will share the type of the explosion and casualty figures later," said Zadran told CNN.

This explosion comes a few days after a blast was reported near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul that sparked global fury. The recent blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also condemned in the strongest terms.

Since taking over Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-baked civilian government last year in August 2021, the Taliban have emphasised that they are securing the nation but recent months have seen a series of blasts at mosques and civilian areas.

After capturing Kabul, the Islamic authorities imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents.

According to rights organisations, the Taliban's violations of human rights have drawn widespread condemnation and jeopardised international efforts to alleviate the severe humanitarian situation in the nation.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted: “Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards.”

Further details are awaited.