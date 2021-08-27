Kabul Airport Blasts: India, which has been evacuating its nationals and Afghan Sikhs and Hindus since Taliban took control of Kabul, has strongly condemned the blasts and said that these attacks "reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists".

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said that 160 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus on Thursday narrowly escaped the suicide bombings at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that claimed the lives of 60 civilians and 13 United States (US) personnel.



Following the attack, Sirsa called up Kabul Gurdwara Committee chief who said that 145 Afghan Sikhs and 15 Hindus -- who were evacuated on Wednesday -- were standing at the place where the attack took place on Thursday.

"I just had a phone call conversation with S Gurnam Singh, president of Kabul Gurdwara committee who apprised me that today’s Kabul airport explosion has happened at exactly same place where they were standing yesterday. We thank Almighty that such thing didn’t happen yesterday," Sirsa tweeted.

"All the minorities who have taken refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan are safe," he added.

The suicide bombings at the Kabul Airport rocked the whole world on Thursday. The Islamic State (IS) has claimed the responsibility of the blasts and warned that more such attacks could take place in the future.

India, which has been evacuating its nationals and Afghan Sikhs and Hindus since Taliban took control of Kabul, has strongly condemned the blasts and said that these attacks "reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists".

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the Security Council Ambassador TS Tirumurti.

So far, India has evacuated more than 800 nationals, Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma