Kabul Airport Blasts: Joe Biden has blamed the IS for the Kabul Airport attack but asserted that the evacuation process will continue until the planned US withdrawal date of August 31.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: United States (US) President Joe Biden has warned that Washington will "hunt down" the attackers of the deadly suicide attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul which claimed the lives of at least 60 people, including 12 US Marines and a Navy medic, and make them "pay".

Addressing the media from the White House, Biden has blamed the Islamic State (IS) for the Kabul Airport attack but asserted that the evacuation process will continue until the planned US withdrawal date of August 31.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command," Biden said

Here are five key points from Biden's address:

1. Blaming the ISIS for the gruesome attack, Biden said that the US had intelligence inputs that the terror organisation might target the Kabul Airport to disrupt the evacuation process from Afghanistan.

2. He has said, however, that the US will "respond with force" and will not allow the ISIS terrorists to win.

"They took the lives of American service members standing guard at the airport and wounded several others seriously. They also wounded, a number of civilians, and civilians were killed as well," he said.

3. Biden said that the evacuation of American nationals and Afghans will continue and will be completed by August 31, which is the cut-off date set by the US and Taliban.

4. Biden has also warned Taliban, saying it is in their "interest" that the ISIS-K does not "metastasise" beyond what it is.

"No one trusts them (the Taliban). We're just counting on their self-interest to continue to generate their activities. And it's in their self-interest that we leave when we said and that we get as many people out as we can," he said.

5. However, Biden said that there is no evidence that Taliban colluded with ISIS-K in carrying out the deadly attack at the Kabul Airport.

"There is no evidence thus far that I've been given as a consequence by any of the commanders in the field that there has been collusion between the Taliban and ISIS in carrying out what happened today," he said.

