New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday stood firm on his support to the agitating farmers in India and 'defending the rights of peaceful protests' despite India's summon to Canadian High Commission over Trudeau's earlier comments on the protest.

India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told the envoy that Trudeau's comments made on the farmers' agitation constituted an unacceptable interference in its internal affairs adding that 'these actions if continued, will have a seriously damaging impact on the bilateral ties between the two countries'.

Justin Trudeau stuck to his position despite India's warning and said that Canada will stand up for peaceful protests and human rights. The Canadian PM, however, welcomed the ongoing talks between the government and the farmer union leaders to de-escalate the tensions and come to a conclusion.

India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner and conveyed that the remarks by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian ministers over the ongoing farmers' protest constitute unacceptable interference in New Delhi's internal affairs.

"We expect the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism," the MEA said.

"We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes," the MEA added.

Trudeau had backed the Indian farmers protesting against the agri-marketing legislation passed by the Parliament in September. "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," Trudeau had said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for the last nine days at the borders of Delhi against three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- and claim that these new laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system (MSP).

Posted By: Talib Khan