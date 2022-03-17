The Hague/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ordered Russia to end all hostilities and suspend its military operations in Ukraine, which it had launched on February 24. This comes after Ukraine approached the World Court, claiming Russia "violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely accusing Ukraine of committing genocide".

"By thirteen votes to two, The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine," the ICJ said in its order. "Both Parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve."

The ICJ ruling was pronounced by 15 judges, including India's Justice Dalveer Bhandari. A former Supreme Court judge, Justice Bhandari was among the 13 ICJ judges who voted against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Justice Bhandari was elected for his first term at the ICJ in 2012. He was renominated by India again in 2018 following the conclusion of his first term.

Besides Justice Bhandari, Justice Joan E Donoghue of United States of America (USA), Justice Peter Tomka of Slovakia, Justice Ronny Abraham of France, Justice Mohamed Bennouna of Morocco, Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia, Justice Julia Sebutinde of Uganda, Justice Patrick Lipton Robinson of Jamaica, Justice Nawaf Salam of Lebanon, Justice Iwasawa Yuji of Japan, Justice Georg Nolte of Germany, Justice Hilary Charlesworth of Australia, and Judge ad hoc Daudet voted against Russia.

Only two judges - Justice Kirill Gevorgian of Russia and Justice Sue Hanqin of China - voted against the direction.

President Zelenskyy calls on Russia to comply with ICJ order

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the ICJ ruling a "complete victory" for the country. He also asked Russia to 'immediately' comply with the order even as the ongoing peace negotiations in Belarus appeared to reach some headway with the two sides ready to make compromises.

"Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," Zelenskyy tweeted.

